Anna Wintour to step down as Vogue Editor-in-Chief

The longtime Editor-In-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, will be stepping down.
Forbes reported she announced her intentions to leave her post during a staff meeting.
Women’s Wear Daily and Fashion Week Daily were the first to report the move. It was confirmed to the New York Post by Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company.
CNN reported she is not leaving the company altogether. She will still be Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast‘s global chief content officer. She is only scaling back on what she does.
She has overseen all of Condé Nast‘s titles around the world, including Vanity Fair, Wired and GQ, since 2020 as the company’s chief content officer.
She had been with American Vogue for almost four decades, changing it from what CNN called an “unadventurous title into a powerhouse that could set and destroy both trends and designers."
Her first issue as editor in chief was in November 1988 and featured Israeli model Michaela Bercu in stonewashed jeans, the first time jeans had been on the iconic magazine’s cover.
She also broke the mold with the first man to appear on the cover with Richard Gere, appearing alongside his now-former wife Cindy Crawford in 1992, CNN reported.
