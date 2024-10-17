Apalachee High School Shooting: Grand jury indicts Colt Gray, father Colin on additional charges

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury in Georgia indicted Colt Gray and his father Colin Gray for their alleged roles in the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School last month, adding dozens of charges to each defendant.

The shooting left four people — two students and two teachers — dead.

The indictment means the grand jury believed there was enough evidence to send their cases to trial. Colt Gray faces 55 counts while the elder Colin Gray faces 29, WSB reported.

Colt Gray was charged with four counts of felony murder while the grand jury added dozens of other charges including 25 counts of aggravated assault and 18 counts of cruelty to children. He also faces malice murder, The Washington Post reported.

His father was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter last month with the grand jury about two dozen new charges including 20 counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and four counts of reckless conduct, according to the newspaper.

Both father and son are scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 21 where they should enter formal pleas. Trial dates could also be set at that time, the Post reported.

Colt Gray, 14, officials said, had an AR-15-style weapon and went into his high school on Sept. 4 and opened fire. The rifle was bought by his father Colin Gray for his son for Christmas, months after the pair had been questioned about alleged online threats that Colt Gray denied making.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Barrow County investigators testified on Wednesday that Colt Gray had a plan to kill several people at the high school, describing drawings he did and an “obsession” that he had with school shootings.

Law enforcement also testified that Colt Gray brought the rifle into school by disguising it as a school project.

“We determined that the rifle was protruding out of his book bag – and part of the rifle that was showing was concealed with a rolled-up poster board,” GBI Special Agent Lucas Beyer testified, according to WSB.





