Babies R Us opens in 200 Kohl’s stores, see the list of locations

The partnership between Babies R Us and Kohl’s has become a reality.
Kohl’s announced that the comeback of Babies R Us has begun with the opening of the first shops across the country with more coming over the next few months. They will all be open in time for the holidays, the company said.
There is also a “curated assortment of trusted baby brands online” on Kohl’s website. There will also be a Babies R Us registry later this year.
In addition to the new store within a store, there will also be a new Kohl’s in-store maternity brand called Motherhood.
In all, there will be Babies R Us inside about 200 Kohl’s stores.
Here’s the list:
Arizona
- Avondale
- Surprise
California
- Alhambra
- Bakersfield
- Beaumont
- Brentwood
- Buena Park
- Chino
- Chula Vista
- Downey
- Elk Grove
- Irvine
- La Quinta
- Laguna Niguel
- Lakewood
- Manteca
- Menifee
- Mira Loma
- Modesto
- Murrieta
- El Cajon
- Rancho Santa Margarita
- Redlands
- Riverbank
- Roseville
- San Marco
- Santee
- Turlock
- Tustin
- Victorville
- Visalia
Colorado
- Colorado Springs
- Thornton
- Westminister
Connecticut
- Manchester
- Plainville
- Norwalk
Delaware
- Wilmington
- Middletown
- Newark
Florida
- Jacksonville
- Cape Coral
- Lakeland
- Miramar
Indiana
- Fort Wayne
- Highland
- Mishawaka
- New Albany
- Plainfield
Iowa
- Ankeny
- Cedar Falls
Kansas
- Olathe
Kentucky
- Florence
- Lexington
Louisiana
- Covington
- Slidell
Maryland
- Ellicott City
Massachusetts
- Chelmsford
- Danvers
- Hingham
- Leominster
- Mansfield
- Milford
- Millbury
- Dartmouth
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Stoughton
- East Walpole
- West Springfield
Michigan
- Lake Orion
- Chesterfield
- Sterling Heights
- Roseville
- Shelby Township
- Taylor
- Westland
Minnesota
- Duluth
- Mankato
- Maple Grove
- Coon Rapids
Missouri
- Arnold
- Joplin
- Lee’s Summit
- O’Fallon
- Springfield
Nevada
- Las Vegas
New Hampshire
- Plaistow
- Salem
New Jersey
- Paramus
- Clifton
- Hamilton Township
- Hillsborough
- Jersey City
- Mantua
- Ramsey
- Secaucus
- Toms River
- Turnersville
- Voorhees
- Wayne
- Woodland Park
New York
- Bay Shore
- Brewster
- Brooklyn
- Liverpool
- Cortland Manor
- East Setauket
- Fayetteville
- Fresh Meadows
- Jerico
- Levittown
- Massapequa Park
- Nanuet
- New Hartford
- Newburgh
- Amherst
- Oceanside
- Orchard Park
- Port Chester
- Rocky Point
- Lake Ronkonkoma
- Shirley
- Staten Island
- Vestal
- Wappingers Falls
- Yonkers
North Carolina
- Garner
- Wake Forest
- Wilmington
North Dakota
- Fargo
Ohio
- Avon
- Beavercreek
- North Canton
- Findlay
- Toledo
- Grove City
- Huber Heights
- Lima
- Mentor
- Columbus
- Perrysburg
- Pickerington
- Troy
Pennsylvania
- Bensalem
- Erie
- Easton
- Havertown
- Mechanicsburg
- Huntingdon
- Pittsburgh
- Morton
- Trexlertown
Rhode Island
- Smithfield
- Warwick
South Carolina
- Lexington
- Myrtle Beach
- Summerville
South Dakota
- Sioux Falls
Texas
- San Antonio
- Brownsville
- Harlingen
- Keller
- Lubbock
- McAllen
- Mission
- Missouri City
- Rosenberg
- Houston
Virginia
- Woodbridge
West Virginia
- Charleston
Wisconsin
- Brookfield
- Delafield
- Eau Claire
- Ashwaubenon
- Janesville
- Onalaska
- Madison
- Menomonee Falls
- Oak Creek
- Mount Pleasant
- Wausau
Washington
- Bellingham
- Burlington
- Lynnwood
- Marysville
- Snohomish
