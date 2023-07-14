Baby dies after teen mother puts fentanyl in bottle A 17-year-old mother was arrested earlier this week after her 9-month-old toddler died after she put fentanyl in her baby’s bottle thinking it was cocaine. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old mother was arrested earlier this week after her 9-month-old toddler died after she put fentanyl in her baby’s bottle thinking it was cocaine.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said on June 26, officers were called out to a house about a baby boy not breathing or having a pulse, according to WJAX. The house was located in Callahan, according to the Miami Herald.

The baby was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, WJAX reported.

According to the arrest report obtained by the news outlet, the boy’s mother, a 17-year-old girl, reportedly at first lied to investigators about what happened to her 9-month-old son and said she did not know what happened.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a news conference that the mother changed her story multiple times and then confessed, CNN reported. She reportedly said that she was tired so she filled the baby’s bottle with “what she thought was cocaine.”

Leeper said that the substance was actually fentanyl, CNN reported. The medical examiner said that the baby had about 10 times the fatal dose in his blood. His cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

The coroner’s report was released on July 10, according to the Miami Herald. The mother was arrested the following day, on Tuesday, WFLA reported.

“The suspect consciously did an act she must have known, or reasonably should have known, was likely to cause of the death, or great bodily injury, of her child,” Leeper said, according to CNN.

The mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, the Miami Herald reported. Her identity has not been released since she is a minor.