Baskin Robbins unveils Thanksgiving ice cream. Imagine sweet potatoes, cornbread, cranberries

If you don’t get enough Thanksgiving when you eat Thanksgiving dinner, Baskin-Robbins has the perfect after-dinner treat.

The world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops is offering up a Thanksgiving dinner-themed Flavor of the Month, just in time for the fourth Thursday in November.

The chain’s “Turkey Day Fixin’s” flavor mashes traditional holiday dishes that bring together “everything you love about your favorite sides.”

According to a company press release, Turkey Day Fixin’s has a “surprising combination” of sweet potato and autumn spice ice creams, swirled with honey cornbread pieces and Ocean Spray cranberry sauce.

If “Fixin’s” is not enough and you need just a touch of cake to top it off, the company has your back with a Turkey Cake (shaped) dessert.

The cake can be filled with any flavor of ice cream, the company says. It’s decorated with sugar cone legs and the “bird” is then covered in caramel praline glaze making it look like a turkey straight out of grandma’s oven.

“We continue to push the boundaries of flavor innovation at Baskin-Robbins and wanted to bring a unique scoop to the table that deliciously encapsulates all the sweet and savory flavors from your favorite Thanksgiving sides,” said Baskin-Robbins Director of Brand Marketing, Hannah Suits.

You must pre-order the Turkey Cake. The Turkey Day Fixin’s flavor will likely be in stores until the end of the month.