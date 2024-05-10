Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson placed under conservatorship after wife’s death

Brian Wilson Musician Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images, File)

LOS ANGELES — A California judge on Thursday placed The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson under a conservatorship following the death of his wife of 28 years earlier this year, according to multiple reports.

Wilson’s publicist, Jean Sievers, and business manager LeeAnn Hard were appointed as conservators, the Los Angeles Times reported. The move comes following the death of Melinda Wilson, who was Brian Wilson’s primary caregiver, in January, according to the newspaper.

Brian Wilson, 81, is “unable to care for his person,” has a “Major Neurocognitive Disorder” and “lacks capacity to give informed medical consent for medications,” CNN reported, citing court documents. He is also taking medication for dementia and “is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” according to The Associated Press.

On Thursday, Judge Gus T. May of the Los Angeles Superior Court found “clear and convincing evidence” that the conservatorship was necessary, CNN reported.

Two of Brian Wilson’s seven children, Carnie and Wendy Wilson of the group Wilson Philips, asked that all the siblings be consulted on medical decisions, a stipulation that may be granted, according to The Associated Press.

A statement released in February by the Wilson family indicated that Brian Wilson supported the conservatorship “to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” the statement read.

Melinda Wilson died on the morning of Jan. 30. At the time, Brian Wilson said she was “more than my wife. She was my savior.”

Melinda Wilson was credited with helping to sever her husband’s ties to his controversial former psychologist, Eugene Landy.

“She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career,” he said in a post on social media. “She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us.”

Alongside his Beach Boys bandmates, Brian Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. In 2001, the group received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

