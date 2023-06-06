Beloved black rhino dies after 17 years at Baton Rouge Zoo

Rhino dies: Gemstone was an eastern black rhino who lived at the Baton Rouge Zoo for 17 years. (Baton Rouge Zoo)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BATON ROUGE, La. — A beloved black rhinoceros died last week at a Louisiana zoo, one month before her 35th birthday.

According to a news release from the Baton Rouge Zoo, Gemstone, a rhino who had been at the zoo since 2006, died of old age on May 30.

Zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it was “with a heavy heart” that Gemstone died due to “age-related factors.”

Gemstone was born on July 2, 1989, zoo officials said. She was originally owned by the San Francisco Zoo and came to Baton Rouge as a breeding loan transfer from the Center for Conservation of Tropical Ungulates on the Peace River near Punta Gorda, Florida.

Gemstone gave birth to several calves during her lifetime, WBRZ-TV reported. One calf, Zuri, was born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in 2009, zoo officials said. Zuri now resides at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“According to the AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) life expectancy statistics, the average median life expectancy for an eastern black rhinoceros is 19 years, Sean Perry, the veterinarian at the Baton Rouge Zoo, said in a statement. “Gemstone lived a long and healthy life largely due to the professional care and attention given by the Baton Rouge Zoo animal care and veterinary team.”

