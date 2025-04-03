Beryl, Helene, John, Milton retired from hurricane name lists

FILE PHOTO: A home is severely damaged after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Freeport, Texas. Beryl is among the hurricane names that have been retired. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Four names have been removed from the lists of hurricane names maintained by the World Meteorological Organization.

Beryl, Helene and Milton have been retired from the Atlantic hurricane name list, while John was retired from the Pacific list.

Brianna, Holly, Miguel and Jake will take their places.

The names were retired because they were so deadly.

Hurricane Beryl was the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record. It slammed into the Caribbean as a Category 4 hurricane on July 1 in Grenada. About 98% of homes on Carriacou and Petite Martinque were destroyed before the hurricane hit Jamaica, the Yucatan Peninsula and eventually the U.S., but only as a Category 1. Beryl killed 34 people.

Helene and Milton “caused catastrophic damage in the United States,” the WMO said.

Hurricane Helene was the deadliest hurricane to hit the continental U.S. since Hurricane Katrina, killing 248 people, mostly in North Carolina and South Carolina. The damage left behind was estimated at $78.7 billion.

Hurricane Milton hit Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm and peaked at 5. Milton killed 15 people and left behind $34.3 billion in damages. It also spawned a tornado in Florida.

Hurricane John caused deadly flooding in Guerrero, Mexico.

The list of hurricane names are reused on a six-year cycle unless they are retired.

The WMO also updated its Region IV Hurricane Operational Plan, giving more of a warning when a tropical storm or hurricane is expected to develop and make landfall.

The Atlantic saw 18 named storms last year with 11 of them considered hurricanes of 74 mph winds or higher. Five were category 3, 4,or 5 on the Saffir Simpson scale. It was an above-average year, the ninth successive season, the WMO said.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 1.

