Beyonce shares first look at ‘ Renaissance’ concert film

Beyonce LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

On Thanksgiving, Beyonce debuted the trailer for her “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” during the Macy’s Day Parade.

>> Read more trending news

“It’s Beyoncé wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving,” Beyonce said in a clip that introduced the trailer, according to CNN.

“I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the ‘Renaissance’ film trailer,” she continued, according to USA Today.

The trailer started with her daughter, Rumi behind the camera, USA Today reported.

“Rumi, can I teach you a trick? You have to turn it (the camera) to the side. Yeah, there we go.”

The teaser also featured cameos by Megan Thee Stallion and Diana Ross, according to USA Today.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point,” Beyonce opened the clip by saying, according to Rolling Stone. The clip was followed by live performances from her world tour and backstage footage.

“We are creating our own world,” she says later, according to Rolling Stone. “This is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me.”

Beyonce finished her “Renaissance World Tour” last month. She announced that the concert film will be released in theaters on Dec. 1. Tickets are available now for purchase, according to CNN.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 Photos: Beyonce through the years Here are some memorable photos of Beyonce through the years. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group