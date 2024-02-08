Biden classified documents probe ends; president won’t ask for redactions

Joe Biden President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 6, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images, File)

The special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has finished his investigation.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland confirmed Wednesday in a letter to lawmakers that he had received the final report from special counsel Robert Hur. Garland appointed Hur to serve as special counsel after reports surfaced about the classified documents recovered from Biden’s former office and one of his homes in Delaware in 2022 and 2023.

Prosecutors do not plan to pursue criminal charges in the case, The Washington Post reported.

The attorney general said that before Hur submitted his report on Monday, the special counsel reached out to White House officials to determine whether the report included anything that fell under executive privilege. In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s office said that the White House completed its review on Thursday morning.

“In keeping with his commitment to cooperation and transparency throughout this investigation, the president declined to assert privilege over any portion of the report,” Ian Sams said.

The report may still be released with redactions from the Justice Department if it contains classified information, the AP reported.

It was not immediately clear when Hur’s report would be made public. Garland said Wednesday that he would give Congress “the report, its appendices, and the letter from counsel following completion of the White House’s privilege review.” He added that he is “committed to making as much of the Special Counsel’s report public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and Department policy.”

Last year, authorities said that documents with classification markings were found in storage at Biden’s home in Wilmington. The records were from his time as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Classified documents were also found in November 2022 at Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.

The discoveries came after hundreds of classified records were found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump is facing federal charges for his handling of the documents.

Authorities also said last year that they found classified records at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana. Charges were not filed in that case.

© 2024 Cox Media Group