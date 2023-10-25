Biden’s name won’t be on the ballot in New Hampshire; dispute over primary date continues

Biden won't be on New Hampshire primary ballot FILE PHOTO: CONCORD, NH: Democratic presidential candidate, former vice President Joe Biden waits to be introduced during a rally after he signed his official paperwork for the New Hampshire Primary at the New Hampshire State House on November 8, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire. Biden will not by on the New Hampshire ballot in 2020. Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s name will not be on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot after state party officials refused to go along with new rules that put South Carolina’s primary election before theirs, according to Reuters.

The Democratic Party had moved to eliminate Iowa and New Hampshire as the states holding the first two election nominating contests in favor of South Carolina, the place where Biden won his first primary race in the 2020 election.

Biden’s campaign chair, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in a letter to New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley that Biden would not be submitting a declaration of candidacy for the New Hampshire primary, The Associated Press reported.

The deadline to submit the declaration is Friday.

According to New Hampshire law, the state must hold its primary election before any other state.

It was Biden who urged the Democratic National Committee to shake up the order of the 2024 primary, the AP reported.

In part, the president said, “We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window.”

The Democratic National Committee voted for the change in December that will put South Carolina as the first state to hold a Democratic primary. The party said at the time that moving South Carolina to first in line will hopefully allow Black and other minority voters more of a voice in the nominating process.

The DNC approved a new 2024 primary calendar in February, beginning with South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 3, then New Hampshire’s and Nevada’s primaries on Feb. 6.

Chavez Rodriguez said Biden looks forward to having his name on New Hampshire’s general election ballot.

