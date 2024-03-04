‘The Black Dog’: Taylor Swift unveils 4th variant for ‘Tortured Poets Department’ album

Singing in Singapore: Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour stop in Singapore. (Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

SINGAPORE — Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced a fourth and final variant to her upcoming album on Sunday during the second day of her Eras Tour stop in Singapore.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner told the crowd that “The Black Dog” track will be part of a limited edition release of her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” according to Billboard.

Swift announced the variant during the surprise songs portion of her set, when she performed Evermore’s “Long Story Short” for the first time live and “The Story of Us,” the music news website reported.

“I kind of wanted to show you something that nobody else has seen,” Swift told the audience.

Little is known about the song, but Swift teased an apparent portion of a lyric, writing in an Instagram post that “Old habits die screaming ...”

According to Rolling Stone, “The Black Dog” joins “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” and “The Albatross” as variant-exclusive bonus tracks for Swift’s new album, set for an April 19 release.

“The Black Dog” features unique packaging and photographs, and like the other three variants, is available for a limited time, according to the magazine.

Fans can preorder “The Black Dog” edition through Wednesday at Swift’s webstore.

Swift will perform at the National Stadium in Singapore for four more nights and then take a two-month break, according to USA Today. She will return to the stage in May when she performs in Paris.

Swift announced her new album and release date after accepting the first of her two Grammy Awards on Feb. 4. The next day, she announced the album’s 16-song tracklist (plus bonus tracks), which includes collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, according to Rolling Stone.

