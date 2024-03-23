Blake Lively apologizes for mocking Princess Kate’s ‘Photoshop fails’

Blake Lively: The actress apologized for a social media post that mocked the Princess of Wales' "Photoshop fail" after it was learned that Kate was battling cancer. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Actress Blake Lively apologized for her joke about Kate Middleton’s “Photoshop fails” after the Princess of Wales confirmed she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

>>Read more trending news

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today,” Lively, 36, wrote on her Instagram Stories account on Friday, according to Variety. “I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

The “Gossip Girl” star did not mention the princess by name on Friday. On March 15, Lively posted a comically edited photo promoting her Betty Buzz beverage line. The picture showed Lively sitting next to a pool holding a can of Betty Booze with an enlarged thumb and a lemon floating above her head, People reported.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products!” Lively wrote at the time. “Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Blake Lively said she’s “mortified” about her joke about Kate Middleton's “Photoshop fails” — with the apology coming after the Princess of Wales confirmed Friday that she has undergone treatment for cancer. https://t.co/Q6XphdsAOG — Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2024

Lively’s photograph, which has since been deleted, came after Kate’s family picture controversy. On March 10, the Princess of Wales, 42, released a family photo of herself and children to celebrate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. The photograph would be pulled by major news organizations after it was discovered that it had been manipulated in several areas.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate said as the controversy raged. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Kate’s photograph was released as speculation about her health spiked after she was released from a London hospital on Jan. 29, according to The Associated Press. She was in the hospital for a planned procedure but had not been seen since Christmas in public.

The princess took the blame for poor photo-editing skills the next day, but a second image emerged of the late Queen Elizabeth II with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Deadline reported. That image also taken by Kate, was determined to be “digitally altered,” according to the entertainment news website.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a video message on Friday that was recorded in the gardens of Windsor Castle, according to The Guardian.

Doctors believed her condition was non-cancerous, but tests after the procedure found that was incorrect. It was unclear what type of cancer Kate was suffering from.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in early stages of that treatment,” the princess. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Photos: Kate Middleton through the years Kate Middleton as a 5-year-old. (Middleton Family/Clarence House/Getty Images )

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 47 Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actress Blake Lively appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on October 1, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group