‘Bonnie and Clyde wannabes’ lead deputies on chase in spray painted car

Arrested: Rosie Smith, left, and Joshua Harvey were arrested and face several charges in South Carolina. (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A South Carolina couple dubbed “Bonnie and Clyde wannabes” led deputies on two chases on Monday in a vehicle that was spray painted to avoid detection and contained six animals, including four chickens, authorities said.

Joshua David Harvey, and Rosie Tressa Nicole Smith, both of Gray Court, were arrested on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Laurens County online booking records, Harvey was facing charges of failure to stop, while Smith was charged with failure to stop; DUI, first offense; two counts of ill-treatment of animals; driving under suspension; unlawful operation of vehicle, defective equipment; operating with an expired registration; and a seat belt violation.

The sheriff’s office added that Harvey may be facing more charges.

Deputies said that at about 9 a.m. EST on Monday, deputies on patrol in Gray Court noticed a motorist speeding in a black Honda sedan who was having trouble staying in his lanes, WHNS-TV reported. The tag on the vehicle was expired, and deputies identified the motorist as Harvey, according to the television station.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but ended the chase when the motorist crossed into nearby Greenville County, according to WYFF-TV.

Nearly six hours later, at 2:45 p.m., deputies observed the same vehicle -- which was now spray painted white -- in Gray Court and began another pursuit because it was being “recklessly driven” and refused to stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit was suspended again because of school traffic, but deputies resumed the chase moments later as the vehicle continued toward Interstate 385, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was “successfully disabled” on the northbound lanes of the interstate, and the driver was identified as Smith, WHNS reported.

Officials from Animal Control were contacted and recovered a dog, a cat and four chickens in the suspects’ vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Harvey and Smith were arrested and both were being held without bail, online records show.

“These Bonnie and Clyde wannabes have tried to make fleeing from law enforcement a habit, but eventually your luck runs out,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a statement. “I want to thank the deputies involved for their work to put these two behind bars and I am thankful for a safe conclusion.”

