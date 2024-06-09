Boxer Ryan Garcia accused of felony vandalism at California hotel

Ryan Garcia: The boxer was arrested Saturday after allegedly causing damage at a hotel in Beverly Hills. (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of felony vandalism at a California hotel after allegedly causing damage, authorities said.

Garcia, 25, a boxer in the lightweight division with a 25-1 record and 20 knockouts, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. PDT after a driver who dropped him off at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills called police, ESPN reported.

Beverly Hills Police Lt. Andrew Myers said officers responded to a report of an “intoxicated person,” whom they later identified as Garcia, at the hotel, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It was determined that Mr. Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel,” Myers said in a statement. “Hotel management requested the arrest of Mr. Garcia for property damage.”

It was unclear how much damage Garcia allegedly caused at the hotel. Under California law, vandalism is a felony if a person causes more than $400 in alleged damage, according to the Times.

Garcia, who was booked into the Beverly Hills Police Department jail, complained of a medical issue and was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to be evaluated and treated, ESPN reported.

Myers did not say if Garcia had been injured after he was arrested, according to the Times.

Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, said the boxer recently received “devastating” news about his mother’s health and has been going through an “extraordinarily challenging time.” He told ESPN that Garcia also could be charged with public intoxication.

“Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden,” Chavez said in a statement. “The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs.”

Garcia is coming off a non-title majority decision against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in April, CBS Sports reported.

However, he faces suspension from the New York Athletic Commission after he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine before the bout, according to ESPN.

During the fight, Garcia knocked Haney down three times in the fight but was ineligible to win the title because he was 3.2 pounds overweight before the bout.

The commission is expected to make a decision soon, and the result of the fight could be overturned, according to the cable sports outlet.

