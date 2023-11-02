Brooke Shields reveals she had grand mal seizure in September

Actress Brooke Shields revealed in an interview published Wednesday that she suffered a grand mal seizure in September.

Shields, 58, a supermodel and the star of movies such as “Pretty Baby,” “Blue Lagoon” and “Alice, Sweet Alice,” told Glamour that she had the seizure one evening before her New York City solo show, “Previously Owned by Brooke Shields,” People reported.

The show was held at Café Carlyle, which ran from Sept. 12 through Sept. 23, according to the magazine.

The “Suddenly Susan” actress said the seizure occurred at L’Artusi restaurant, CNN reported.

“I had a full-blown grand mal seizure on Thursday before the show. Nobody knows about it,” Shields told Glamour. “I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium.

“I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and (the people I was with) were like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Shields told Glamour that two women came up to her whom she did not know, and “everything starts to go black,” Variety reported.

“I go in (the restaurant). Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.

Shields described a grand mal seizure as “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.”

“The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on.”

Shields added that actor Bradley Cooper unexpectedly came to her aid, Variety reported.

“I didn’t have a sense of humor. I couldn’t really get any words out,” Shields told Glamour. “But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”

Cooper and Shields appeared in the 2008 horror film “The Midnight Meat Train,” People reported.

Officials at the restaurant originally attempted to contact Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy, but he did not initially respond, Variety reported. Cooper was contacted because he happened to be in the area, according to the entertainment news website.

“His assistant called Bradley and said, ‘Brooke’s on the ground. Chris isn’t around. Go get her,’” Shields told Glamour. “And he came and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a grand mal seizure, which is also called a tonic-clonic seizure, is a type of seizure that affects both sides of the brain, ABC News reported.

