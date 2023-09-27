Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen tour FILE PHOTO: Bruce Springsteen and Soozie Tyrell and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on July 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Fans hoping to see The Boss in 2023 will have to wait until next year.

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen announced that his remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after Springsteen’s doctor recommended he continue treatment through the end of the year, according to a statement posted on the musician’s social media.

Springsteen shared thanks for fans and friends in the statement.

“I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” he said.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

The 2024 tour dates were not immediately announced. The rescheduled shows will go on at the venues where they were initially scheduled, representatives said.

People who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will have 30 days after the announcement of the new dates to request a refund.

Earlier this month, Springsteen and The E Street Band postponed its September shows to allow Springsteen time to recover.

Peptic ulcers are sores that form on the lining of a person’s stomach or part of the small intestine, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. They can cause nausea, bloating and pain or discomfort in the abdomen.

Researchers estimate that 1% to 6% of people nationwide have peptic ulcers.

