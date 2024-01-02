Bryan Abasolo, husband of ‘Bachelorette’ alum Rachel Lindsay, files for divorce

Divorce petition filed: Bryan Abasolo, right, filed for divorce against "The Bachelorette" alumnus Rachel Lindsay. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay, who became engaged during Season 13 of “The Bachelorette,” are divorcing after four years of marriage.

Abasolo, 43, filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, CNN reported. He listed New Year’s Eve as the date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce, ABC News reported, citing court documents. He is seeking spousal support.

The couple, who met during the taping of the dating series that aired in 2017, do not have any children, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lindsay has yet to respond to Abasolo’s petition, CNN reported.

Lindsay, who competed on Season 21 of “The Bachelor,” became the first Black lead of the series franchise when she starred in “The Bachelorette” in 2017, according to The Associated Press. She gave her final rose to Abasolo in 2017 and they were married in Mexico on Aug. 24, 2019, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

Lindsay, 38, wrote on her Instagram over the New Year’s holiday weekend before the filing, posting that 2023 was “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024.”

After leaving “The Bachelorette,” the couple focused on their careers, according to People. Lindsay serves as a television personality and is a co-host of the “Higher Learning” podcast with Van Lathan, CNN reported. Abasolo, who is of Colombian descent and grew up in Miami has focused on his chiropractor business. He has adopted the nickname “Dr. Abs,” according to the AP.

