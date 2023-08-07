Car goes airborne, crashes into second floor of house

Car into house A car was launched into a home in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania. (Junction Fire Company/Facebook)

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A family in central Pennsylvania has some major repairs to do after a car crashed into the second floor of their home.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Mifflin County.

Junction Fire Company officials said the car’s driver hit a culvert near the home’s driveway, launching the car into the house.

Posted by Junction Fire Company on Sunday, August 6, 2023

The driver of the car was injured and was taken to a local hospital, but their condition was not known. The residents of the home were checked out at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police “determined through an investigation that the crash was an intentional act and charges are pending at this time,” WHTM reported.

WPMT reported that the crash was because of “the driver attempting to inflict self-harm due to a mental health episode.”

As for the house, the car was able to be removed and officials stabilized the building and put a tarp over the hole, WHP reported.