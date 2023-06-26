Carnival employee accused of using pepper spray on 2 workers at Iowa county fair

CRESCO, Iowa — A Texas man employed as a carnival worker is accused of using pepper spray on a supervisor and employee at a northern Iowa county fair on Saturday, authorities said.

Terry Harley Jr., 43, of Fort Worth, was charged with assault causing injury and assault causing serious injury after the alleged attack at the Howard County Fair, KWWL-TV reported.

According to police, Harley allegedly sprayed the victims intentionally, according to WHO-TV. It was unclear what led to the incident.

Harley allegedly admitted to spraying the two victims -- a man and a woman -- with the pepper spray and surrendered the canister to authorities, the television station reported.

The woman went to an area hospital for treatment, complaining that she was having problems breathing, according to WHO. Police said she was referred to a specialist to treat vision issues.

The condition of the man sprayed with pepper spray is unclear.