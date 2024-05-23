Cassie speaks for 1st time since release of Diddy assault video

Cassie Ventura, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com, File)

Cassie Ventura thanked the public on Thursday for the “love and support” that she’s gotten since a video surfaced of her ex-boyfriend, hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, attacking her at a California hotel.

She said it “has created a place for my younger self to settle and feels safe now, but this is only the beginning.”

“Domestic Violence is THE issue,” she wrote. “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She urged people to believe victims when they speak out.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” she wrote.

Last week, CNN published video taken from surveillance cameras in 2016 that showed Combs, clad in a towel, chasing after Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles. He can be seen grabbing Ventura and throwing her to the floor before kicking her twice and dragging her toward the hallway.

He leaves, and Ventura grabs items strewn on the floor before going to a phone in the hallway. Combs returns and appears to shove Ventura before he sits down on a chair, grabs something off a table and throws it in Ventura’s direction, according to CNN.

The video prompted an apology from Combs, who said in an Instagram post that he was “truly sorry.” (Warning: The linked video contains language that may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.)

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you’ve got to do that,” he said. “I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Combs had previously denied allegations that he had abused Ventura, which were key to a lawsuit filed last year by Ventura and quickly settled.

On Thursday, Ventura shared support for “those that are still living in fear.”

“Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she wrote. “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

