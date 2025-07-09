Cause of death revealed for ‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 27: Michael Madsen speaks at "Reservoir Dogs" 25th Anniversary Screening during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Madsen died on July 3. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival) (Nicholas Hunt)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Doctors have determined the cause of death for actor Michael Madsen, who was found unresponsive last week.

Madsen’s cardiologist told KNBC that his patient died from heart failure.

The actor’s manager told Entertainment Weekly that the doctor’s declaration was accurate and that heart disease and alcoholism were listed as contributing factors.

Since his doctor signed the ruling, no autopsy will be performed and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department considered the case closed since there was no foul play and his death was considered natural causes, KNBC reported.

Madsen, 67, was found unresponsive on July 3, Entertainment Weekly reported.

