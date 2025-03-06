Celine sings: Celine Dion sings part of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ during interview

Celine Dion doesn’t perform much anymore after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, but the Grammy-winning singer did share a few lyrics from one of her biggest hits during an interview with ESPN.

Dion was at the TGL presented by SoFi match between Atlanta Drive GC and Jupiter Links Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, ABC News reported.

ESPN’s Marty Smith asked her “Which song from your catalog best represents your golf game?” and she responded first by saying, “OK - the one that comes to mind...” but fans in the stands shared their thoughts. “Oh, some people have suggestions, but that’s good.”

Dion then sang a portion of “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic,” saying, “I would say, ‘Near... far...wherever...’ Come on,” before Smith joined her and sang more of the hit song.

Dion changed the word “heart” to a more golf-related lyric — “ball”

Dion who rarely performs due to her medical diagnosis sang last year during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, singing Edith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour,” ABC News reported.

Last year she teased her fans about her future on Instagram, writing about “endless possibilities” for 2025, People magazine reported.

TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that takes teams of the top PGA Tour players, combining the game with top technology and pitting the teams against each other for two-hour weekly competitions, the organization said.

The matches were shown on ESPN and ESPN+. They were held at the SoFi Center which was specifically built for the TGL and is located at Palm Beach State Center.

The teams come from all over the U.S. and include:

Atlanta Drive GC

Boston Common Golf

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club

New York Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club

The next match is scheduled between New York and Los Angeles on March 17.

