Chiefs’ BJ Thompson suffers seizure, cardiac arrest during team meeting: reports

FILE PHOTO: BJ Thompson #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs canceled team activities Thursday after defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting, according to multiple reports.

The team’s medical staff responded quickly to the incident before an ambulance was called, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Unidentified sources told ESPN that Thompson, 25, was in stable condition after being taken to a hospital from the team’s practice facility.

It was not immediately clear what caused the medical issue.

The Chiefs had planned to finish their voluntary offseason workouts Thursday, though a team spokesman told The Associated Press that the final practice would be pushed to Friday instead. Coach Andy Reid and Chiefs players are expected to speak with reporters then, according to the news agency.

Thompson is going into his second season with the Chiefs after being chosen as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In one appearance during his rookie season, he recorded two tackles, according to Bleacher Report.





