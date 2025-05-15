Chris Brown arrested for alleged incident that occurred two years ago

FILE PHOTO: Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brown was arrested on May 15 for an alleged incident that happened two years ago. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

R&B artist Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday for an alleged attack that happened in London two years ago.

British police took Brown into custody at his hotel in Manchester, hours after he arrived in the region by private jet, Billboard reported. He was arrested at the Lowry Hotel in Salford.

Officials told The Independent, "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."

Police officers did not identify Brown, but said, “The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023.”

Brown is accused of hitting producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in the Mayfair section of London, TMZ reported. Diaw claimed Brown hit him “over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well,” The Independent reported.

Diaw is suing Brown for $16 million in damages for injuries and losses.

This is not the first time Brown has been arrested or been the focus of allegations of violence, Billboard reported. The most infamous case was when he was accused of felony assault for beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and accepted a plea deal that included probation, community service and counseling, The Independent reported.

Brown is about to embark on his European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which starts on June 8 in Amsterdam, according to Billboard.

