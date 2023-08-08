Ciara, Russell Wilson expecting third child

Baby news FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The couple announced they are expecting. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The secret is out, singer Ciara and her husband Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson are expecting their third child.

>> Read more trending news

The couple announced the big news on Instagram in a clip that was filmed last month during their anniversary trip to Japan, People magazine, which was the first to report the story, said.

Wilson shot the video, showing that she was several months along, TMZ reported.

Sources tell the publication that Ciara had shot the video for “How We Roll” while pregnant but said that was nothing, adding that the singer was 9 months pregnant when she shot a previous video with her son Win.

Ciara and Wilson have two children together already — Sienna Princess Wilson, 6; Win Harrison Wilson, 3 — and she is mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, whom she had with rapper Future, E! News reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Russell Wilson Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2011, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat UNLV 51-17. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) (Andy Manis/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Singer Ciara makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live September 28, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group