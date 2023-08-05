Clifton Oliver, ‘The Lion King’ star on Broadway, dead at 47

Clifton Oliver: The actor played the role of Simba in "The Lion King" on Broadway. (Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Actor Clifton Oliver, best known for his role as Simba in “The Lion King” on Broadway, died Wednesday, his sister said. He was 47.

The actor’s sister, Roxy Hall, wrote in a Facebook post that Oliver died Wednesday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given, but Hall said her brother had been hospitalized and then in hospice care six weeks before his death.

“My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call,” Hall wrote. “It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 a.m. He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace!”

Oliver also appeared on Broadway in the productions of “Wicked” and “In the Heights,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Oliver was born on Dec. 3, 1975, in Jacksonville, Florida. He studied at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He moved to New York in 2010, where he began his acting career on Broadway.

In “Wicked,” Oliver was part of the ensemble and served as an understudy for Fiyero, the entertainment news website reported. In the production of “In the Heights,” he starred a Benny opposite Jordin Spark, according to Playbill.

The “Lion King” paid tribute to Oliver in an Instagram post.

“Today, our Pride joins in remembering the legacy of the late Clifton Oliver, who shared his talents and light with audiences across Broadway, Las Vegas, and our North American tour from 2000-2011,” the post stated.

