Coca-Cola announces new permanent flavor - ‘spiced’ with raspberry

The new drink blends the traditional Coke flavor with raspberry and spiced flavors and will be available in full sugar and zero-sugar varieties, the company announced.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Coca-Cola will debut a new spiced flavor later this month that will become a permanent addition to the drink flavor lineup, the company announced Wednesday.

The new drink blends the traditional Coke flavor with raspberry and spiced flavors and will be available in full sugar and zero-sugar varieties, the company announced.

Coca-Cola Spiced will be the first new permanent offering to its North American portfolio in three years and will go on sale on Feb. 19, according to The Associated Press.

Coke landed on the spicy combination after research showed that consumers were looking for spicy flavors in not only their food but also beverages.

“Consumers are looking for more bold flavors and more complex flavor profiles. That’s a trend we started to see in food, but also in beverage and we thought that was a unique space for us to play in,” Sue Lynne Cha, Coke’s vice president of marketing for North America, told CNN.

Cha added that there’s been a “desire of discovery” with people wanting to try something new.

The drink will be available in both cans and bottles, according to the company.

