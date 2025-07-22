Coca-Cola will launch US version of soft drink with cane sugar

Coca-Cola bottles
New formula FILE PHOTO: Coca-Cola bottles line a store shelf. The company announced it will introduce a new version of Coke that has cane sugar. (Adriana - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Coca-Cola is adding a new recipe to its beloved soft drink line.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will release a Coke that will be made with cane sugar, CNN reported. It will be a separate soda from its traditional Coke, which is made with high-fructose corn syrup.

It will be released in the fall.

This is not the first time the company has used sugar in its beverages. A version of Coke sold in Mexico is also made with cane sugar. It is also available in some stores in the U.S.

It is known as “Mexican Coke,” NBC News reported. It has been available in the U.S. since 2005, The Associated Press reported.

“This addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences,” Coke said in a statement, CNN reported.

The announcement came about a week after President Donald Trump had said the company had “agreed” to use cane sugar in its beverages. At the time, Coca-Cola did not confirm the news, according to the AP.

