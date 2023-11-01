College basketball coaching legend Bob Knight dead at 83

Bob Knight, the successful and volatile coach who led Indiana’s men’s college basketball team to three national titles, died Wednesday. He was 83.

Knight died in Bloomington, Indiana, where he had his greatest success and controversy as a college basketball coach, the Indianapolis Star reported.

His death was also announced on bobknight.com, a website that represents Knight and his foundation. The school later confirmed Knight’s death, the Star reported. The school announced his death before the Hoosier women’s basketball team played Wednesday night at Assembly Hall.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the website said in a statement. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991, won national titles at Indiana in 1976, 1981 and 1987. He won 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana during a 29-year career at the school. He was fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway, according to ESPN.

Knight was hired by Texas Tech in 2001 and coached until he retired in 2008. At the time of his retirement, Knight was the all-time Division I leader in victories with 902, Sports Illustrated reported.

Knight moved back to Bloomington, Indiana, in 2019, according to the Star. On Feb. 8, 2020, he relented from a long-held promise not to return to Indiana when he attended a game between the Hoosiers and Purdue University, WDRB reported.

Mike Woodson, who played for Knight from 1976 to 1980, was hired as Indiana’s coach in March 2021, according to the Star.

Knight was a four-time NCAA coach of the year and was Big Ten coach of the year five times.

He guided the U.S. men’s OIympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

Knight had been hospitalized “an acute illness” in April, the Star reported.





Knight was renowned for his extremes — an irrepressible winning habit juxtaposed against a fiery temper — which brought him both fame and notoriety. Each helped define one of college basketball’s most distinctive personalities for his 42 years as a head coach.

An Orrville, Ohio, native who played at Ohio State collegiately, Robert Montgomery Knight was part of Fred Taylor’s 1960 national championship-winning team that also included future NBA hall-of-famers John Havlicek and Jerry Lucas.

