College Football bowl schedule: When are the games, what teams are playing?

It is bowl season. College football teams will be facing off against with many having hopes of making it all the way to the College Football National Playoff National Championship Game.
The College Football National Playoff National Championship Game will be played on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7:30 p.m.
Here are the games leading up to the national championship, according to the NCAA:
Dec. 13
- Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, 8 p.m., SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Dec. 16
- Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy vs. Jacksonville State, 9 p.m., Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
Dec. 17
- Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida, 5 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- 68 Ventures Bowl: Louisiana vs. Delaware, 8:30 p.m., Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
Dec. 18
- Xbox Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Missouri State, 9 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco, Texas
Dec. 19
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan, 11 a.m., Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina
- Gasparilla Bowl: Memphis vs. NC State, 2:30 p.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- College Football Playoff First Round Game: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama, 8 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
Dec. 20
- College Football Playoff First Round Game: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.), 12 p.m., Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
- College Football Playoff First Round Game: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 20 Tulane, 3:30 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi
- College Football Playoff First Round Game: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 24 James Madison, 7:30 p.m., Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Dec. 22
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington State vs. Utah State, 2 p.m., Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
Dec. 23
- Boca Raton Bowl: Louisville vs. Toledo, 2 p.m., Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
- New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss, 5:30 p.m., Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
- Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio, 9 p.m., Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas
Dec. 24
- Hawai’i Bowl: Cal vs. Hawai’i, 8 p.m., Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu
Dec. 26
- GameAbove Sports Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m., Ford Field, Detroit
- Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., Chase Field, Phoenix
- First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA, 8 p.m., Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas
Dec. 27
- Military Bowl: Pitt vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m., Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
- Pinstripe Bowl: Clemson vs. Penn State, 12 p.m., Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
- Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. Army, 2:15 p.m., Fenway Park, Boston
- Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 12 BYU vs. No. 22 Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State, 4:30 p.m., Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
- New Mexico Bowl: UNT vs. San Diego State, 5:45 p.m., University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Gator Bowl: Missouri vs. No. 19 Virginia, 7:30 p.m., EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
- Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston, 9:15 p.m., NRG Stadium, Houston
Dec. 29
- Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. App State, 2 p.m., Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
Dec. 30
- Independence Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m., Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Illinois, 5:30 p.m., Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- Alamo Bowl: No. 16 Southern Cal vs. TCU, 9 p.m., Alamodome, San Antonio
Dec. 31
- ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 23 Iowa vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, 12 p.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.
- Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke, 2 p.m., Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
- Citrus Bowl: No. 13 Texas vs. No. 18 Michigan, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.
- Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah, 3:30 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M/No. 10 Miami (Fla.) winner, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium (Cotton Bowl), Arlington, Texas
Jan. 1
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon/No. 24 James Madison winner, 12 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium (Orange Bowl), Miami Gardens, Florida.
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama winner, 4 p.m., Rose Bowl (Rose Bowl), Pasadena, California
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 20 Tulane winner, 8 p.m., Caesars Superdome (Sugar Bowl), New Orleans
Jan. 2
- Armed Forces Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, 1 p.m., Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
- Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Holiday Bowl: Arizona vs. SMU, 8 p.m., Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
Jan. 8
- College Football Playoff Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., State Farm Stadium (Fiesta Bowl), Glendale, Arizona
Jan. 9
- College Football Playoff Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Peach Bowl), Atlanta
Jan. 19
- College Football Playoff National Championship Game: 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
