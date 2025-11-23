College football player accused of stabbing 2 teammates before game

BIRMINGHAM, AL — A college football player is in custody after allegedly stabbing two of his teammates on Saturday morning.

A University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) spokesperson told our sister station, WSB-TV in Atlanta, that the incident happened at the university’s football operations center.

This was before the team’s game against the University of South Florida, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Interim head coach Alex Mortensen said at his postgame press conference that the two wounded players were in stable condition.

He added that the team decided to play to honor graduating seniors in their last home game of the season, although several players understandably opted to sit out due to the incident, the AP reported.

In a statement to WSB, officials confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

“We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place. The team elected to play today’s game. UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

Neither the victims’ nor the suspect’s identities have been released.

