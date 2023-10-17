‘Converts welcome!’: Biden campaign joins Trump’s Truth Social platform

Biden campaign joins Truth Social FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: US President Joe Biden delivers remark on stage during the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October, 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The Biden re-election campaign on Monday joined Truth Social, the social media platform founded by former President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

“Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” the campaign wrote in its first post on the platform.

The campaign is using the handle @BidenHQ, and says it is a “project of Biden-Harris 2024.” The handle includes a banner image that says “the malarkey ends here.”

“There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on Truth Social, but at least now it’ll be a little fun,” Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesman, said.

First reported on Fox News, the campaign’s profile image is a depiction of Biden as “Dark Brandon.” The likeness shows Biden with laser eyes, an image that grew out of the “Let’s Go Brandon” jab that some used in place of a more crude slogan aimed at the president.

The campaign’s second post on Truth Social showed a video clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticizing Trump’s record on the national debt.

“A thing about campaigns is sometimes you just do things for the lolz,” Rob Flaherty, a deputy Biden campaign manager, explained on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Axios reported in May that the campaign had said it would not join the platform that was founded by Trump and is largely a space for his followers to post comments, memes and videos.