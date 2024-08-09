Costco to scan membership cards before customers enter store

Costco is changing the way its members can enter its stores. There will be no more quick flashes of the card to show an awaiting employee.

The retailer will be rolling out card scanners to check that the person using the membership card to get in is the person who is on the account, CNN reported.

“Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door at your local warehouse,” Costco said in a statement. “Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR code against the scanner.”

If your card does not have a photo on it, you will have to show a valid photo ID, CNN reported.

Don’t worry, you can still bring a guest but a valid cardholder must enter with them.

The system had been tested at some locations already.

The company changed the self-checkout machines, requiring shoppers to show their card and ID to an employee to be able to use the self-checkout registers.

The crackdown came after the company found that more people had been sharing memberships since the 2020 COVID pandemic, CBS News reported.

Costco last month raised its basic membership from $60 to $65, with the new pricing going into effect on Sept. 1. The premium membership goes from $120 to $130.





