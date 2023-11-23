Couple gets married before Thanksgiving race A Thanksgiving race in Manchester, Connecticut this year holds a special meaning for one couple as the two tied the knot moments before the race began. (Luke Chan/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Thanksgiving race in Manchester, Connecticut this year holds a special meaning for one couple as the two tied the knot moments before the race began.

Nithyalakshmi Kannan has been running in the Manchester Road Race since 2012. Her now-husband, David Kampfman, has been running it with her since they started dating, according to WVIT.

“When I told him that I run the Manchester Road Race religiously, he was like, ‘OK, I will run with you.’ And I was like, ‘It’s a costume race and I had been running in many different costumes,’” she said. According to the news outlet, their costume was “Runaway Bride.” Kannan ran the race in a secondhand dress.

The couple started dating about four years ago, according to WTIC.

The news station reported that Kampfman pitched the idea to Kannan about getting married before the race this year, and she said yes.

“It’s an inclusive event, no matter where you are from, no matter what your age, what your size is, you’re included, I like the inclusive property, that’s the reason why I thought this was the best spot,” Kannan said, according to WTIC.

The couple got married about 45 minutes before the race on Thursday, according to WVIT.

More than 10,000 people ran in Thursday’s race, the news station reported.