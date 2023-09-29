CPSC: Stop using 5in1 Rocker Bassinets imported by Rev Grace Import Inc.

Alert The CPSC is warning parents and caregivers to not use the 5in1 Rocker Bassinets imported by Rev Grace Import Inc. because they do not have the "required markings, labeling, and instructions" and "pose suffocation, strangulation, and fall hazards to infants." (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents and caregivers to stop using the 5in1 Rocker Bassinets imported by Rev Grace Import Inc., but the agency has not issued a recall.

The CPSC said the bassinets “pose suffocation, strangulation, and fall hazards to infants.”

The bassinets were sold online at Walmart.com and other websites in green and gray colors. They have “Ya.Ya.Ya, 5IN1UPC Code 09331849600139, 01 Rock Sleeper, 02 Dream Centre, 03 Cozy Seat, 04 Travel Bassinet, 05 Rock & Play, Made in China, and Age 1-36 months” printed on the bassinets’ packaging.

The CPSC said, “The importer, Rev Grace Import Inc., of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, is not cooperating with the CPSC on the recall of this product and not offering a remedy to consumers.”

The CPSC said the bassinets do not meet safety requirements spelled out in the Infant Sleep Products Rule and that they do not have “required markings, labeling and instructions.”

There is also no tracking label that lists the manufacture dates that are required on children’s products.

