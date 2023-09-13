Customs officers seize more than $1.1M of meth at US-Mexico border

Meth seized: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officers in Texas confiscated more than $1.1 million worth of methamphetamine in Laredo at the U.S. Mexico border, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers seized the narcotics on Saturday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo.

A customs officer referred a 47-year-old male, who is a Mexican citizen, to a secondary inspection of his 2010 BMW X5, the news release stated.

After an inspection, agents discovered 120 pounds of alleged methamphetmaine inside the vehicle.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,108,878, according to the CBP.

Agents seized the narcotics and the vehicle, and the driver was arrested. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the seizure.

“This seizure is yet another example of how vigorous, forward-leaning border security operations halt illicit contraband from seeping through our borders and reaching our communities,” Acting Laredo Port Director Javier Vasquez said in a statement.