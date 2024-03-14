Customs officers seize more than $8.4M worth of methamphetamine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Narcotics seized: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 923 pounds of methamphetamine on Tuesday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officers seized 923 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Tuesday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the narcotics seized at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo had an estimated street value of more than $8.4 million.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday when a customs officer referred a 2021 Volvo tractor and trailer that had a manifest for a commercial shipment of celery, broccoli and cauliflower for secondary inspection.

After a non-intrusive examination and an inspection by canines, officers discovered the methamphetamine mixed with the shipment, the news release stated.

The narcotics had a street value of $8,493,968, officials said.

Agents seized the narcotic. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are leading the investigation.

“Optimal targeting efforts were keen in foiling this drug smuggling attempt,” Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. “CBP personnel are persistent in protecting our nation against dangerous and prohibited narcotics that pose a threat to our communities.”

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!