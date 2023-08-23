‘In danger of death:’ Alert issued for 4-year-old who disappeared last December

FDLE issues alert The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday issued a missing child alert for 4-year-old Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra who was reported missing last December.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing last December.

>> Read more trending news

According to law enforcement officials, Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was last seen in the 200th block of NW 15th Street in Miami.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra, a white-Hisp. fem. 4 y/o, 3' 1", 27 lbs. brn hair and eyes, last seen NW 15th Street in Miami. May be with Carolina Vizcarra Olvera. May be in danger. Call MPD 305-579-6111 or 911. pic.twitter.com/voi2Gm4oQe — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 22, 2023

Tuesday’s alert said the girl could be “in danger of death or serious bodily injury.” Authorities said they believe the girl could be in the company of Carolina Vizcarra Olvera, 34.

Police did not elaborate on a possible relationship between the girl and Olvera.

“Due to an ongoing investigation, the City of Miami Police Department believes Carolina may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the FDLE statement said.

Carolina has brown eyes and brown hair. When she sent missing, she was 3 feet tall and weighed about 27 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call 888-356-4774.