Danny Masterson rape retrial FILE PHOTO: Actor Danny Masterson arrives at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 with wife Bijou Phillips. Materson has been sentenced 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

A judge on Thursday sentenced “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson to serve 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of raping two women, according to multiple reports.

LOS ANGELES (@AP) Judge sentences ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women. — Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) September 7, 2023

