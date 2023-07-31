Daredevil Remi Lucidi falls from Hong Kong skyscraper, dies: reports

Remi Lucidi FILE PHOTO: A man who climbed high-rises and towers and found fame on social media has died. Remi Lucidi was 30. (gionnixxx/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man who made a name for himself climbing high rises and cranes across the globe has died.

Remi Lucidi was 30 years old.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Lucidi, who went by the name Remi Enigma on Instagram, lost his footing on the Tregunter Tower in Hong Kong. The reports cite The South China Morning Post.

The Associated Press reported that there was no suicide note found and that initial investigations said he fell from a rooftop.

The Independent in its reporting of the incident called Lucidi a stuntman and daredevil.

Lucidi’s camera and his ID card were found at the scene. Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man’s body was found on a patio but did not release his name, saying that “a preliminary investigation suggested the man was an extreme sports enthusiast,” Sky News and The South China Morning Post reported.

Lucidi apparently got into the tower by telling a security guard he was there to visit a friend on the 40th floor but was seen on security footage leaving an elevator on the 49th floor and on staircases leading to the top of the building. Officials found a door forced open there, Sky News reported.

Lucidi had posted a shot from the top of a tower in Hong Kong’s Times Square on July 24, three days before his death.

Lucidi started climbing skyscrapers in 2016, The Independent reported.

Lucidi had become popular by climbing buildings all over the world, including perching on a bridge railing in Portugal, TMZ reported.

He posted a photo of himself on top of a tower near Chernobyl in Ukraine, calling it “My Comfort Zone,” People magazine reported. He also had images high above Bulgaria, Bangkok and Dubai.

One of his recent selfies had the caption “Life is too short to chase unicorns.”

