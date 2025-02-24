Daylight saving time begins soon; when do we change clocks?

It is almost time to spring forward.

In just a few days will once again mark Daylight Saving Time when we lose an hour of sleep but there will be more sunlight to brighten the days.

When does Daylight saving begin?

We will spring forward on March 9 at 2 a.m. in most areas of the U.S. You should set any manual clocks – most microwaves, ovens, car radios, or anything not connected to the internet – before you go to bed on Saturday night. Otherwise, when you wake up, your phone won’t match those devices.

Why March 9?

It isn’t anything in nature that sets the date of Daylight Saving Time. Instead it was set by law.

The government first instituted standard and daylight saving times as part of the Standard Time Act of 1918, USA Today reported.

“Federal oversight of time zones began in 1918 with the enactment of the Standard Time Act, which vested the Interstate Commerce Commission with the responsibility for establishing boundaries between the standard time zones in the U.S.,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said. “This responsibility was transferred from the Interstate Commerce Commission to DOT when Congress created DOT in 1966.”

Starting it in March and ending it in November, however, came in 2007. It had been April to October previously, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Where will the clocks change?

In addition to most of the U.S., the Farmer’s Almanac said most of Canada, and about 40 other countries observe Daylight Saving Time

Where won’t the clock change?

The Farmer’s Almanac said Arizona and Hawaii, along with some U.S. territories do not observe Daylight Saving Time. They are on standard time all year.

Will we always have Daylight Saving Time?

Maybe, maybe not. There have been about two dozen states that have tried to do away with it, with either discussions happening or legislation being crafted, according to Fortune. But as of now, only Congress can change time. The most recent bill that had a real chance was introduced and passed by the Senate in 2022. The bill died when the House failed to act.





