Deadline extended for AT&T class action settlements

FILE PHOTO: AT&T customers may qualify for a portion of a $177 million settlement after two data breaches exposed their personal information.

Those who can claim a portion of two AT&T class action lawsuits have more time to file their claim form.

The deadline has been extended by a month for two separate cases.

Claim forms must now be submitted or postmarked by Dec. 18, not the initial Nov. 17 date, according to the class action’s website.

However, the Nov. 17 deadline still stands for those who want to opt out and those who object to the settlement.

The change was due to a court order issued on Oct. 3.

There were two separate class actions that dealt with data breaches for AT&T customers.

One involved an incident announced on March 30, 2024, where users’ names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, birthdays, passwords, account numbers and Social Security numbers were accessed. That incident was announced on July 12, 2024.

The other involved call and message logs of “nearly all” AT&T users being accessed, CBS News reported earlier this year.

Those in the first class action can get up to $5,000 for a documented loss that happened in 2019 or later upon presentation of evidence that their loss was connected to the data breach.

There is also a tiered cash payment that takes the place of the documented loss, depending on what was taken.

As for the second settlement, they too can get a documented loss payment, but of up to $2,500 for losses that happened on or after April 14, 2024, and can be documented as connected to the incident.

There is also a tiered cash payment option.

A person may qualify for both class actions, but each documented case must be unique, the lawsuit’s website said.

