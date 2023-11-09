Deer ‘ding dong ditches’ deputy’s dwelling

The buck was startled by the noise from the doorbell camera.

Deer at the door: File photo. A curious buck was captured on doorbell camera on a deputy's porch. (James Wendlinger/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CANTON, Ga. — Ding dong ditches are not restricted to mischievous teenagers.

>> Read more trending news

That was the case in Canton, Georgia, as a deer was caught walking up to the front door of a residence, WSB-TV reported.

Not just any residence. This buck stopped at the home of a Cherokee County deputy.

In a video provided by the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s doorbell camera captured the animal moseying up to the front door and sniffing around the doorbell area.

The noise alert from the doorbell camera startled the buck, who beat a hasty retreat from the porch and back onto the street.

“Be on the lookout for this 4-legged “ding dong ditch” suspect captured on video at one of our deputy’s homes in Canton the other day,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Latest trending news:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!