Demi Lovato announces pop era album, tour

FILE PHOTO: Demi Lovato attends the Messika show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musée Des Arts Décoratifs on October 03, 2025, in Paris, France. Lovato announced a new album and subsequent tour. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato is hitting the road for the first time in years after she announced her new album, which is part of her pop era.

She said the new album is called “It’s Not That Deep,” with The Associated Press describing her new music as “energetic dance-pop” and “a celebration of life’s joys and messiness.”

Lovato told the AP that she planned to make a harder rock album than what she eventually produced.

"I went into this album thinking, ‘I’m gonna make an even harder rock album. I wanna go even more rock.’ So, I started this process and I realized, I was like, ‘There’s only so many happy rock songs that you can write.’ I’m in love, I’m feeling empowered, and I’m in this really great place, and I don’t know how to write rock songs that are, you know, all sunshine and rainbows. And there’s only so many of that, that you can write. And so, I was like, ‘I need to switch up the genre.’ So, I tried a couple of their genres, but what was really inspiring me was all the pop girlies and the pop artists that are out there today," she explained.

Before she announced the tour, Lovato performed at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, a venue that holds 4,000, much smaller than the arenas she will be headlining next year.

The tour will hit 23 cities in North America, starting April 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center, which can hold about 17,500 for concerts.

It ends on May 25 in Houston.

Here’s the complete list of tour stops:

April 8: Charlotte

April 10: Orlando

April 12: Atlanta

April 14: Nashville

April 16: Washington, D.C.

April 18: Philadelphia

April 20: Toronto

April 22: Boston

April 24: New York

April 27: Columbus

April 29: Detroit

May 1: Chicago

May 2: Minneapolis

May 5: Denver

May 8: Las Vegas

May 9: Anaheim

May 11: San Francisco

May 13: Seattle

May 16: Inglewood

May 19: Glendale

May 22: Dallas

May 24: Austin

May 25: Houston

Presales are open through Tuesday, with presale tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

0 of 40 Demi Lovato through the years 2008: Musician Demi Lovato attends her Disney Upfront presentation on April 8, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2008: Actresses Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato arrive at Chevy Rocks The Future at the Buena Vista Lot at The Walt Disney Studios, February 19, 2008, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) (Mark Davis/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2008: Actress Demi Lovato attends the premiere of "Camp Rock" on June 11, 2008 in New York. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2008: Demi Lovato attends The 2008 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals at Hollywood on September 7, 2008. (Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Demi Lovato through the years 2008: Actress/singer Demi Lovato arrives at the 2008 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AMA) (Frazer Harrison) Demi Lovato through the years 2008: Actress and singer Demi Lovato performs as she opens for the Jonas Brothers at the MGM Grand Garden Arena November 29, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2009: Actresses Tiffany Thornton (L) and Demi Lovato of the television show "Sonny with a Chance" attend the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2009 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Universal Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2009: (L to R) Musicians Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas arrive at Walt Disney Picture's "Jonas Brothers: 3D Concert Experience" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 24, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2011: Actress/singer Demi Lovato (R) and sister actress Madison De La Garza attend a Live Chat at Cambio Studios on July 21, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2016: Elton John performed songs from his new album Wonderful Crazy Night on February 5, 2016, as well as classic hits, on January 13th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Surprise duets included "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" with Demi Lovato. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records) (Larry Busacca) Demi Lovato through the years 2016: Demi Lovato attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2016: Recording artists Joe Jonas of DNCE (L) and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the Demi Lovato and DNCE Concert for Marriott Rewards members at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Marriott) (Jonathan Leibson) Demi Lovato through the years 2017: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2018: Singer Demi Lovato performs at The Forum on March 2, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2018: Recording artists Christina Aguilera (L) and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2019: Demi Lovato speaks on stage at the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue) Demi Lovato through the years 2020: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Demi Lovato through the years 2020: Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem onstage during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2021: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media) Demi Lovato through the years 2021: Demi Lovato performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen) Demi Lovato through the years 2022: Demi Lovato attends the KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner Presented by Snapchat at Beauty & Essex on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports Group) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports G) Demi Lovato through the years 2022: Demi Lovato attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS) Demi Lovato through the years 2022: Demi Lovato attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (JC Olivera/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato attends the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: (L-R) Diplo and Demi Lovato attend Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile) (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) (Jerod Harris/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato performs on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Demi Lovato through the years 2023: Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2024: Demi Lovato attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Demi Lovato through the years 2025: Demi Lovato attends the Messika show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musée Des Arts Décoratifs on October 03, 2025, in Paris, France. Lovato announced a new album and subsequent tour. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images) (Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

