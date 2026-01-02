Denny Hamlin makes first public comments since fire killed father, injured mother

The driver thanked friends, fans and fellow drivers for their support after a fire killed his father and critically injured his mother.

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin took to social media on Wednesday to thank friends, fans and community members for their outpourings of support after a house fire killed in North Carolina his father and severely injured his mother.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences on my father’s passing,” the 60-time winner on NASCAR’s top series tweeted. “My mother continues to improve, and our family truly appreciates the outpouring of support and the respect for our privacy during this time.”

Dennis Hamlin, 75, died after the home in Stanley was engulfed in flames on Sunday, WSOC-TV reported. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, officials with the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services said Monday.

A news release from Gaston County officials said that Dennis Hamlin died from “catastrophic injuries.”

Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, where she is being treated. She was originally listed in critical condition.

Denny Hamlin, 45, won six races and had 14 top-5 finishes this past season on the NASCAR circuit. He finished second in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings, losing to champion Kyle Larson by four points.

The driver has won the Daytona 500 three times.

Others associated with NASCAR offered their condolences to Denny Hamlin, including legend Richard Petty and drivers Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe.

Richard Petty and the Petty family extend their hearts and prayers to @dennyhamlin and the entire Hamlin family during this incredibly difficult time following the passing of his father. They are also praying for strength, healing and peace for his mom. — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) December 30, 2025

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family and their loved ones 🙏 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 29, 2025

Thoughts and prayers for my buddy @dennyhamlin and the entire Hamlin family. — Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe) December 30, 2025

