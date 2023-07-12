Deputy rescues 3 abandoned puppies on side of road that ‘just looked sad’ A deputy responding to a different call in the area by Raisin City in Fresno County, California, found three puppies that had been abandoned on the side of the road late Sunday night. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office/Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A deputy responding to a different call in the area by Raisin City in Fresno County, California, found three puppies that had been abandoned on the side of the road late Sunday night.

>> Read more trending news

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said that on Sunday just after 11 p.m., Deputy Jonathan Davis was in an area investigating a copper wire theft report when he came across three puppies on the side of the road near Raisin City.

“It just happened to catch my eye and it was some puppies on the side of the road,” Davis said in a video posted by the sheriff’s office. “And they just, they just looked sad.”

Davis rounded up the three puppies and reportedly convinced them to take a ride in his patrol vehicle, KSEE reported.

He brought the puppies to the Fresno Humane Animals Services, according to the news outlet. The puppies are expected to be available for adoption and those interested can call the Fresno Humane Animals Services at 559-600-7387.

It is not clear who left the puppies.