Detroit Pistons lose 27th straight, set NBA record for consecutive losses in a season

Cade Cunningham.

Pistons set record: Detroit's Cade Cunningham argues a call during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game. Cunningham scored 41 points, but the Pistons dropped their 27th straight game to set an NBA season record for consecutive losses. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons set a record for consecutive losses in a season on Tuesday night, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets to drop their 27th straight game.

>> Read more trending news

The loss at Little Caesars Arena broke the previous record of 26 losses, set in 2010-11 by the Cleveland Cavaliers and equaled by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14, USA Today reported.

Detroit (2-28) has not won a game since Oct. 28, when the Pistons defeated the Chicago Bulls in their home opener, ESPN reported.

The Pistons lost despite a 41-point, nine-rebound effort by Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Free Press reported. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft also had five assists.

Cunningham excelled during the second half, scoring 18 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth period, according to the newspaper.

A 3-pointer by Cunningham with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter gave the Pistons a 97-92 lead, but the Nets scored the next 13 points, the Free Press reported.

Latest trending news:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!