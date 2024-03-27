Disney, DeSantis allies reach deal over governing district

Settlement reached FILE PHOTO: The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District's, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, government building during a monthly meeting on June 21, 2023 in Reedy Creek, Florida. Disney and the governing board have reached an agreement over recent lawsuits. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A deal has been reached in the legal fight over Walt Disney World’s governing district.

The Associated Press reported that the settlement between Disney and the members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was approved during a meeting of the board. The approval ends nearly two years of lawsuits that started with the takeover of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the company’s opposition to the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act or the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law, which went into effect in 2022, does not allow classroom lessons concerning sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools. DeSantis supported the law. He frequently used the fight between his administration and the Walt Disney Company as a platform for his failed presidential bid, the AP reported.

DeSantis, through the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature, ended the authorization for the Reedy Creek district, replacing it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and installing many of his allies onto the board of supervisors.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was approved by state lawmakers more than 50 years ago and was used to oversee all of the infrastructure needed to build and maintain the Walt Disney World resort area, which spans two counties.

Disney had sued DeSantis and the board, saying that the company’s right to free speech was violated. A judge threw out that case early this year.

DeSantis’ appointees claimed that Disney supporters on the original Reedy Creek board signed agreements with the company that transferred control of design and construction at the theme park and resorts from the board to the company, the AP reported.

The new board said that “eleventh-hour deals” took away the new tourism board’s powers and sued Disney to have the contracts made void. Disney filed countersuits saying that they were valid and could be enforced, the AP reported.

The AP reported that Disney agreed that a development agreement and covenants that were put in place before the new board took control are not valid. It also allowed the determination by the board that the eleventh-hour plan was also null and void.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will now use a plan from 2020 but will be allowed to make changes to those regulations with negotiations between Disney and the district board.

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle released a statement, saying, “We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State.”

