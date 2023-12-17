Dispute between customer, restaurant owner leads to deadly shooting

Deadly shooting: A restaurant patron was killed after a verbal dispute with the business owner escalated, police said. (Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A verbal dispute between a customer and the owner of an Alabama restaurant escalated into a deadly shooting on Saturday, with the patron dying from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting occurred shortly after 12 p.m. CST at the Pita Stop in Birmingham, AL.com reported.

During a news conference, Birmingham police Sgt. LaQuitta Wade said a preliminary investigation indicated that a customer was unhappy with his food. Police said the customer got into a fight with the restaurant’s owner that spiraled out of control, and the owner allegedly shot the man, WIAT-TV reported.

Wade said the customer was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, AL.com reported.

The restaurant owner was detained by Birmingham police. Police did not identify the suspect or the victim.

It was the 130th homicide in Birmingham this year, according to the news organization.

An investigation is ongoing.